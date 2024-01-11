LEGOLAND Discovery Center shows off miniature LEGO Ford Field, Detroit lion to honor playoff game
(CBS DETROIT) - The playoff push is hitting LEGOLAND Discovery Center in Auburn Hills.
A suspended LEGO lion is now inside their miniature Ford Field.
LEGOLAND says the mini Ford Field is made with 15,000 blocks and took two weeks to design and build.
It even has a playable magnetic game where players can score touchdowns.
The Lions are set to face the Rams on Jan. 14.
