Watch CBS News
Local News

LEGOLAND Discovery Center shows off miniature LEGO Ford Field, Detroit lion to honor playoff game

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 11, 2024
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 11, 2024 04:00

(CBS DETROIT) - The playoff push is hitting LEGOLAND Discovery Center in Auburn Hills.

A suspended LEGO lion is now inside their miniature Ford Field.

Detroit Lions LEGOLAND
LEGOLAND Discovery Center Michigan

LEGOLAND says the mini Ford Field is made with 15,000 blocks and took two weeks to design and build.

It even has a playable magnetic game where players can score touchdowns.

The Lions are set to face the Rams on Jan. 14. 

First published on January 11, 2024 / 5:24 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.