Lego celebrates reopening of Michigan Central Station with display

A look into the steps taken to restore Michigan Central Station in Detroit

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The Michigan Central Station is reopening this week in Detroit, and Lego is celebrating with a display at the Legoland Discovery Center.

The display includes a replica of the building with the date "06.06.2024" on the side and 500 windows, according to a news release. The company says its master model builder constructed it with 12,000 Lego bricks.

"MI Central Station is an important part of Detroit's history, and it was super fun to update our miniature replica in MINILAND to celebrate the new renovations," master model builder Clint Parry said in a statement. "I've been following the grand re-opening on the news and saw they were projecting its re-opening date of 6/6/2024 on the side of the building, so I recreated it out of LEGO Bricks. I also added over 500 windows to reflect the exciting architectural work that has been done."

Michigan Central is celebrating the reopening with a concert on Thursday featuring artists Diana Ross, Big Sean and Jack White. There will also be public viewings of the building for the Michigan Central OPEN events from June 6-16.

Ford acquired the building in 2018 and renovated the abandoned station to be the centerpiece of Michigan Central, a 30-acre technology and cultural hub in the Corktown neighborhood of Detroit that will bring entrepreneurs, students, competitors, and more to create new technologies and products.