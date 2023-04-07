Homeless woman kills shelter coordinator with ax in front of staff, Vermont police say

A judge in Vermont has ordered a mental evaluation for a homeless shelter resident accused of using an ax and knife to kill the shelter's coordinator in front of horrified workers.

Zaaina Mahvish-Jammeh, 38, purchased the ax from a hardware store before requesting a meeting with the shelter coordinator, and used the ax to strike the victim multiple times in the shelter's living room, police said. She pleaded not guilty to murder on Tuesday, a day after the attack, and remains jailed.

Leah Rosin-Pritchard LinkedIn

Leah Rosin-Pritchard, 36, suffered injuries to her face, neck and torso and was pronounced dead at the scene at Morningside House, a shelter operated by Groundworks Collaborative in Brattleboro, police said. Police said Mahvish-Jammeh used an ax with an 18-inch handle and a knife in the attack.

Officers saw Mahvish-Jammeh wiping blood off her hands with a paper towel, CBS affiliate WPRI-TV reported, citing court documents said.

Groundworks Collaborative, the organization that runs the facility, said in a statement on Facebook that Rosin-Pritchard is "irreplaceable."

"She was a wonderfully strong, positive, beautiful and compassionate person who gave generously of her spirit and skills in support of all Morningside House residents and her professional colleagues," the organization said.

She was a volleyball coach, a culinary instructor and social worker in Rhode Island before moving to Vermont to become the coordinator at Morningside House, officials said.

"Beginning my second career in social work, I believe in implementing all I have learned thus far and integrating my skills in a space where I can be of service to the community," her LinkedIn bio reads.

Rosin-Pritchard graduated from Rhode Island College in 2019 with a bachelor's degree in social work, WPRI reported. She spent time interning at Amos House and the Izzy Foundation.

"Just a selfless soul who literally is just trying to help others," Izzy Foundation Executive Director Carla Mulhern told the station.

Mahvish-Jammeh had been living at the house for months, and the attack was captured on security video. "There are no words to express the depth of loss felt by her Groundworks teammates and residents," Groundworks said in a statement.

David Sleigh, attorney for Mahvish-Jammeh, declined comment on Thursday.