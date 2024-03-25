Leader of dark web trafficking ring pleads guilty to distributing drugs from Detroit residence

Detroit Air Xpress launches, GLWA and Highland Park reach an agreement and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute millions of pills in connection to a dark web trafficking ring, United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison announced.

Under a plea agreement, Victor Hernandez, 30, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, conspiracy to launder monetary instruments, dispensing a counterfeit drug and using a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years for these crimes.

While investigating, authorities discovered that a dark web vendor site that used the name "opiateconnect" was being operated out of a residence in Detroit.

Investigators learned that the location was being used to distribute illicit drugs, including cocaine and counterfeit drugs that looked like Xanax. They found that the counterfeit drugs were uncontrolled research chemicals not for human consumption.

A search warrant revealed a clandestine drug lab at the residence. Authorities seized about 1,000,000 in cryptocurrency (in excess of $300,000), several firearms, an industrial pill press and mixer and controlled substances and counterfeit pills.

"This guilty plea is the culmination of months of collaboration between state and federal law enforcement agencies," said Ison. "Counterfeit pills pose a unique danger to this community, especially ones that have the appearance of a drug that is so regularly prescribed. We will continue to investigate and prosecute instances where those counterfeit pills are being manufactured illegally in our district to keep our community safe."