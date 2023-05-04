Leader Dogs For the Blind in Rochester Hills looking for puppy raisers

Leader Dogs For the Blind in Rochester Hills looking for puppy raisers

(CBS DETROIT) - Have you heard of puppy raisers?

Leader Dogs for the Blind in Rochester Hills is looking for those willing to dedicate their time to raising the next generation of leader dogs.

"It's fun, it gets me moving, it gets me out," says Nancy Colombo, a puppy raiser for over 30 years.

"We got our first puppy in '92 and it's evolved and it's gotten greater," Colombo said.

Colombo says over the years, she's brought puppies she's raised on trips with her husband all over the world. By doing so, she hopes dogs will become normalized to any situation, ultimately helping the person they will one day lead.

"It's a journey that you will not only be able to have dogs if you love dogs, but you will have a community," says Vijay Joshi, puppy coordinator with Leader Dogs for the Blind.

She says raisers have those responsibilities for around 12-15 months before returning for more in-depth training.

"If you're considering putting in a joy for dogs, we need you," Joshi says.

An application and orientation are required to become a puppy raiser. Different puppy-raising options are available to fit your lifestyle, some of which include "one household" and "campus puppies".