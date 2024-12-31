Michigan State Police urge safety ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations

How to stay safe during New Year's Eve celebrations in Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - According to Michigan State Police, 66 people were killed in traffic crashes, including 17 people who died in alcohol-involved crashes, from 2018 to 2022 during the Christmas and New Year's holidays,

That's why officials say it's important to have a plan before you head out to celebrate Tuesday night.

Drinking during the holidays increases significantly between Thanksgiving and New Year's Eve, according to American Addiction Centers.

"It definitely is one of those times where you have a lot of folks out and about on the road, you know that are impaired," said AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland.

Woodland says you can still indulge responsibly by planning ahead.

"Have your designated driver or plan for a ride share to get you safely home, particularly if you plan to drink alcohol or take other impairing substances," Woodland said.

The Mike Morse Law Firm has provided 6,000 safe rides home through its free ride program.

"If you're in Metro Detroit, we will pay for your Uber ride home. There are certain hours that apply, and you can find out all that information on our website," Morse said.

You can still get the $20 voucher on New Year's Eve online.

"If they run out on the vouchers, my team usually releases more. So go try to get your voucher. And we'll be keeping a close eye on it," Morse said.

Finally, the Tow to Go program is a free service for triple-a members and non-members.

"Impaired driver contacts AAA, we dispatch a tow truck to transport the driver, as well as their vehicle, to a safe location within a 10-mile radius," Woodland said.

Tow to Go runs until 6 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2.