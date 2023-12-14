Watch CBS News
Former Michigan GOP chairwoman Laura Cox testifies in alleged fake electors hearing

By Elle Meyers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Thursday marked the second day of the preliminary hearing for the first group of alleged fake electors in Lansing. 

Laura Cox, the former chair of the Michigan Republican Party, spent hours testifying in the witness stand. 

"The document clearly states that if the election were overturned, these electors would serve their job to cast their votes for Donald Trump and Michael Pence," Cox said during her testimony. 

Cox was chairwoman back in 2020. She explained a plan she supported to put forth electors just in case the 2020 election results were overturned. That's different from the plan that was seen through: to put forth electors as legitimate in place of the slate of democratic electors. 

"And why did you feel that a document like that needed to be presented and signed?" asked Assistant Attorney General Ladonna Logan.  

"I felt it was a good option vs them signing other documents that were shared with me," Cox replied. 

She went on to testify that she did not instruct or persuade anyone to sign onto the document that was eventually sent to the National Archives in D.C. 

This preliminary hearing is the first major test for the Michigan Attorney General's office in this case. It will be Judge Kristen Simmons' decision if she feels Nessel's office has procured enough evidence for the cases to go on to trial.

