Las Vegas man sentenced to prison for sex trafficking children while in Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A Las Vegas is sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison for sex trafficking children while visiting Metro Detroit, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced.

Jquon Wroten, 31, pleaded guilty to two counts of sex trafficking of a minor in April 2023, according to a press release.

"The sex trafficking of children is a hideous crime that preys on some of our district's most vulnerable citizens," said U.S. Dawn Attorney Ison in a statement. "The court's sentence today is a just punishment and will prevent the defendant from further victimizing children here or anywhere else."

Federal officials say Wroten sex-trafficked minors in December 2020. Investigators were searching for two girls who ran away from the Lansing area.

Authorities found the girls in a Southfield motel room after a family member of one of the girls expressed concern that they may have been trafficked in the Detroit area.

Investigators learned Wroten recruited the girls to work for him while he was in the area and bought items to make them look older. He set them up for a commercial sex date and drove them to the date where they engaged in sexual acts. Federal officials say Wroten took proceeds from the trafficking.

"Protecting young people from dangerous predators is a top priority for the FBI in Michigan and across the country," said Devin J. Kowalski, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan, in a statement. "Mr. Wroten in an example of how manipulative these criminals can be. I commend the work of the special agents, deputies, police officers, and prosecutors who worked to make our children safer by ensuring he remains behind bars for a significant period of time."