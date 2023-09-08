Larry Nassar survivors serve legal papers to Michigan State University Board of Trustees

EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Survivors of disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar served the Michigan State University Board of Trustees with a lawsuit at their meeting on Friday.

Survivors say they want documents related to the abuse to be released.

"We wanted them to do a public vote to release the 6,000 documents they're refusing to release because of attorney-client privilege. We wanted at least one of them to call for a vote," said Alexis Hazen, a survivor of the abuse who spoke to the board on Friday.

The survivors used time during the board's public comment session to call out specific board members.

"You said there's nothing to see in the 6,000 documents that you fought so hard to keep hidden, yet how can we believe you when we know your track record?" asked Melissa Hudecz during the meeting.

The women who appeared before the board and their lawyer, Azzam Elder, claim the university won't cooperate with Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and will not release 6,000 documents that could indicate who on campus knew about Nassar's abuse.

"The truth is the only way we move forward. Otherwise, nothing changes. There's no institutional accountability," Hudecz said. "The people who potentially covered up these crimes still work here. Why are we protecting them?"

Members of the board did acknowledge the women speaking but did not call for the vote they requested.

"You came with a trembling voice to tell us what we need to know, and I want to commend you on your bravery," said MSU Board of Trustees Chair Rema Vassar.

A move that the women who spoke said made their frustration grow further.

"I think that made me more mad than anything because if they do hear us, then why aren't they doing what we're asking? Or why aren't they doing anything to help us heal? That was frustrating," Hazen said.

Hudecz says that since their requests have been met with inaction the women only have one option.

"I guess we'll see them in court," she said.