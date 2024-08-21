Watch CBS News
Large fire breaks out at Detroit mulch facility

(CBS DETROIT) - Crews are working to put out a massive fire that broke out at a mulch storage facility on Detroit's west side Tuesday night, officials said. 

Detroit Fire Chief James Harris said the fire started at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at a mulch storage yard at 14300 Prairie St.   CBS Detroit

Detroit Fire Chief James Harris said the fire started at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at a mulch storage yard at 14300 Prairie St.

Crews were still at the scene putting out hot spots Wednesday, more than 12 hours after it had started, but Harris said the fire is under control. 

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire hasn't been determined at this time, but smoke has been affecting the air quality in the surrounding area.

Harris says the department will begin investigating once the fire is extinguished. 

