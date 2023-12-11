Watch CBS News
Lapeer fire department says everyone is safe after 11-year-old alerts family of fire

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A family is safe after a house fire Sunday night thanks to the help of the City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue and an 11-year-old child. 

house-fire-lapeer-county.png
City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue Department

At about 9:23 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10, the fire department was dispatched to a house fire in the 1700 block of Fish Lake Road in Mayfield Township after receiving a 911 call about a fire in the attic. 

Crews arrived at about 9:32 p.m. and discovered smoke coming from the house's second floor. They contained the fire using salvage covers and tarps to minimize damage to the inside of the house.

Five adults, one child and two dogs were inside the home at the time of the fire, and all got out safely. The fire department said the 11-year-old girl alerted her parents of the fire. 

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

"We take this opportunity to remind residents of the critical importance of immediate reporting," said the City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue. "In emergency situations, seconds count. Please call 9-1-1 upon discovering a fire in your home to ensure a swift and effective response from emergency services. Your safety is our top priority."

First published on December 11, 2023 / 7:20 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

