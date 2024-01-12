Watch CBS News
Autos

Lansing to receive new fleet of EV charging stations

By Elle Meyers

/ CBS Detroit

Lansing to receive new fleet of EV charging stations
Lansing to receive new fleet of EV charging stations 02:01

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Lansing will be installing up to 50 new electric vehicle charging sites across the city with funding from the federal government that was announced on Friday. 

"One of the things that people were most concerned about was, 'If I'm going to drive across this country, where am I going to charge,'" said Shailen Bhatt, the U.S. Federal Highway Administrator. "That's what this investment is all about, making sure that as electric vehicles become a larger and larger percentage of the fleet, that Americans are able to charge up everywhere in the country."

Currently, there are about 170,000 charging stations across the country, and here in Michigan, that number is about 3,000, according to the U.S. Department of Energy - a figure officials want to increase. Officials hope these grants will help them reach that goal. 

The Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Discretionary Grant Program receives its funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.  Lansing will get $8 million for these new charging stations, and other cities like Detroit can also get in on this investment in a later round of grant funding. 

"What we wanted to do was bring the infrastructure to the people rather than make them drive to it," said James Leonard, a research and program analyst with Michigan Clean Cities. "Where we have tentatively planned to get this infrastructure in the ground is in the neighborhoods. It's in community centers, it's at the schools, it's places where people are going to live their lives anyway."

Leonard says Michigan Clean Cities does work statewide, so these new charging stations might not be unique to Lansing. Detroit could see some new ones in the future.

Elle Meyers
Elle Meyers

Elle Meyers joined the CBS News Detroit team in April of 2023 after spending two years covering Michigan's capitol. Elle is an Oregon native and a graduate of the University of Oregon (go Ducks!), where she double majored in journalism and political science, both of which have served her well in her journey to Detroit.

First published on January 12, 2024 / 5:17 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.