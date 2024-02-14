Lansing man sentenced to prison in 2012 sexual assault case

(CBS DETROIT) - A Lansing man convicted in a rape case from 2012 was sentenced Wednesday to up to 80 years in prison, the Michigan Attorney's office announced.

Officials say Marshawn James Curtis, 30, was found guilty of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in December 2023.

An investigation by the state's Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) on the rape revealed Curtis allegedly harassed four women between 2018 and 2019. In each of the incidents, the women alleged he exposed himself and masturbated in front of them.

He is also accused of raping a woman in Georgia in 2020.

"This case is one more example of why Michigan's Sexual Assault Kit Initiative is so important for local prosecutor's offices to be able to prosecute cold case sexual assaults," Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane said in a statement. "Sexual assaults often involve serial offenders and can be difficult to investigate. With specialized training and experience, our SAKI team was able to gather evidence and achieve justice for these survivors. I commend the hard work and dedication of our SAKI team and believe that this just sentence will prevent future assaults."