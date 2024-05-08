Lansing man, 40, dies after hit by vehicle in Metro Detroit

Tornadoes hit Michigan, Detroit police zero in on Na'Ziyah Harris suspect and more top stories

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after a vehicle struck a Lansing man, 40, early Tuesday morning in Auburn Hills.

The incident happened at about 3:41 a.m. in the area of South Boulevard and Sheffield Road. Auburn Hills police, as well as Bloomfield Township police and fire, responded to a person lying in the roadway.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness told police they were driving west on South Boulevard when they saw the man lying on the road. The witness said a vehicle struck the man and continued westbound. The vehicle was described as dark in color, possibly a crossover or a small SUV.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Auburn Hills Police Department at 248-370-9460.