Lansing man, 40, dies after hit by vehicle in Metro Detroit
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after a vehicle struck a Lansing man, 40, early Tuesday morning in Auburn Hills.
The incident happened at about 3:41 a.m. in the area of South Boulevard and Sheffield Road. Auburn Hills police, as well as Bloomfield Township police and fire, responded to a person lying in the roadway.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A witness told police they were driving west on South Boulevard when they saw the man lying on the road. The witness said a vehicle struck the man and continued westbound. The vehicle was described as dark in color, possibly a crossover or a small SUV.
The incident is under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Auburn Hills Police Department at 248-370-9460.