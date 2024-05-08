Watch CBS News
Lansing man, 40, dies after hit by vehicle in Metro Detroit

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after a vehicle struck a Lansing man, 40, early Tuesday morning in Auburn Hills.

The incident happened at about 3:41 a.m. in the area of South Boulevard and Sheffield Road. Auburn Hills police, as well as Bloomfield Township police and fire, responded to a person lying in the roadway.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness told police they were driving west on South Boulevard when they saw the man lying on the road. The witness said a vehicle struck the man and continued westbound. The vehicle was described as dark in color, possibly a crossover or a small SUV.

The incident is under investigation. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Auburn Hills Police Department at 248-370-9460.

