Lansing lawmakers celebrate one-year anniversary of Inflation Reduction Act

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - It's been a year since the Inflation Reduction Act, which aims to reduce inflation, invest in climate action and lower pharmaceutical costs, was passed.

On the legislation's "birthday" on Tuesday, lawmakers gathered in Lansing to celebrate the accomplishments they feel are due to this legislation.

"In my district in Dearborn and in Detroit, we've seen companies expand their footprint. I've had companies expand their operations so they can make more electric vehicle chargers," said State Rep. Alabas Farhat.

Farhat says he has seen the direct impact this federal legislation has had on his district.

"These companies are already taking full advantage of the Inflation Reduction Act, and we're seeing that we're seeing people buying these electric vehicles," he said. "So it's coming full circle in my district, at least," he said.

Republican State Sen. Jim Runestad says the spending bill was too big.

"There certainly could be some great policy provisions in a $1.9 trillion spending boondoggle. Of course, there's going to be some good things in there. But in terms of what it was designed to do, reduce inflation, it did not reduce inflation," he said.

Runestad says he would have liked to see more individualized spending.

"There's a huge opportunity cost for things that we could have funded individually and not put in this big omnibus boondoggle where there's just billions, hundreds of billions splashed around to special states and special legislators," he said. "That isn't going to help the average person. This should have been done in a much more streamlined manner.