Lanes on I-75 near 9 Mile Road blocked due to vehicle fire

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Sept. 21, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Sept. 21, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Sept. 21, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation is alerting drivers that several lanes on southbound I-75 are blocked in Oakland County due to a vehicle fire.

Update: Vehicle Fire on SB I-75

Location: SB I-75 after 9 Mile

Lanes Blocked: Left Center Lane, Right Center Lane, Right Lane, Right Shoulder

Event Type: Vehicle Fire

County: Oakland @Modernize75 — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) September 21, 2023

At about 2:12 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 20, MDOT released an update saying the southbound left center, right center and right lanes, along with the right shoulder are blocked on the freeway after Nine Mile Road.

No other information has been released at this time.