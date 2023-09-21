Watch CBS News
Lanes on I-75 near 9 Mile Road blocked due to vehicle fire

By Sara Powers

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation is alerting drivers that several lanes on southbound I-75 are blocked in Oakland County due to a vehicle fire. 

At about 2:12 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 20, MDOT released an update saying the southbound left center, right center and right lanes, along with the right shoulder are blocked on the freeway after Nine Mile Road. 

No other information has been released at this time.

September 21, 2023

