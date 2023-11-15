Lane closures on I-96 in Oakland County scheduled this weekend

(CBS DETROIT) - Drivers should expect more lane closures on Interstate 96 in Oakland County this weekend.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the lane closures begin Friday, Nov. 17, as part of the I-96 Flex Route project. Officials say signs will be installed to prepare for restoring traffic back to the normal eastbound and westbound lanes for the winter.

Here are the ramp closures for this weekend:

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17

Eastbound I-96 to Kent Lake Road

The Kent Lake Road ramps to eastbound I-96

Eastbound I-96 to Milford Road

The Milford Road ramps to eastbound I-96

Eastbound I-96 to Wixom Road

Additionally, eastbound I-96 will have one lane open from Kent Lake Road to Wixom Road for pavement marking.

4 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 18

Novi Road to eastbound I-96

Eastbound I-96 to southbound I-275

Eastbound I-96 to M-5

The eastbound I-96 connecter to eastbound I-696

Traffic will be detoured via northbound Novi Road to eastbound 12 Mile Road, then southbound M-5 to eastbound I-696. Eastbound I-96 will be closed from Novi Road to Interstate 696 for overhead gantry sign installation.

5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, Sunday, Nov. 19

Eastbound I-96 to Kent Lake Road

Kent Lake Road to eastbound I-96

Eastbound I-96 to Milford Road

The Milford Road ramps to eastbound I-96

Eastbound I-96 to Wixom Road

Eastbound I-96 will have one lane open from Kent Lake Road to Wixom Road from pavement marking.

According to MDOT, traffic will be reduced to one lane for pavement striping in December. Traffic and all ramps will reopen after the striping.