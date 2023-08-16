Lane closures beginning this weekend on I-275 in Wayne County

(CBS DETROIT) - Motorists traveling on Interstate 275 beginning Friday, Aug. 18, will see some lane closures from Six Mile Road to S. Huron Road.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the lane closures are due to bridge work as part of the Revive275 project. Officials say crews will remove concrete from the west end of the Six Mile Road bridge railing.

Southbound I-275 will be one lane from Seven Mile Road toward Five Mile Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and then from 6 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21. Additionally, the westbound Six Mile Road ramp will be closed to southbound I-275, as well as the eastbound Six Mile Road ramp to northbound I-275.

Northbound I-275 will go down to one lane approaching Ann Arbor Road to Five Mile Road for crews to remove the temporary barrier wall and reconfigure traffic for the next phase.

MDOT provided the following detours for the Six Mile Road Bridge:

Northbound I-275 traffic can exit to eastbound Six Mile Road (Exit 170). Access to westbound 6 Mile Road will be blocked. Detour: Take westbound Seven Mile Road to southbound Haggerty Road to reach westbound Six Mile Road. An alternative is to take eastbound Six Mile Road to northbound Newburgh Road, then westbound Seven Mile Road to southbound I-275 to reach westbound Six Mile Road.

Southbound I-275 traffic will be able to exit to westbound Six Mile Road (Exit 170). Access to eastbound Six Mile Road will be blocked. Detour: Take northbound Haggerty Road to eastbound Seven Mile Road, then southbound Newburgh Road to reach eastbound Six Mile Road.

For the S. Huron Road bridge, northbound and southbound I-275 will reduce to one lane between Willow and Sibley roads from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, through October.

The bridge over I-275 in Huron Township will close beginning at 7 a.m., on Aug 21, through October, as well as the southbound I-275 ramp to eastbound S. Huron Road.

MDOT provided the following detours for the S. Huron Road bridge:

The eastbound and westbound US-12 (Michigan Avenue) ramps to northbound I-275 are closed. Motorists can take southbound I-275 to eastbound Ecorse Road to reach northbound I-275.

Northbound I-275 Exit 22 to US-12 (Michigan Avenue) is closed. Motorists can take northbound I-275 to westbound M-153 (Ford Road) (Exit 25), then southbound I-275 to US-12 (Michigan Avenue) (Exit 22).

Northbound I-275 Exit 28 to Ann Arbor Road is closed. Motorists can take northbound I-275 to westbound M-14 (Exit 29), then southbound I-275 Exit 28 to Ann Arbor Road.

The eastbound and westbound Ann Arbor Road ramps to northbound I-275 are closed. Motorists can take southbound I-275 to eastbound M-153 (Ford Road) (Exit 25) to reach northbound I-275.

The eastbound I-96/M-14 ramp to northbound I-275 should reopen Monday, Aug. 21.

Six Mile Road will have one lane open over I-275 after Saturday night. Also, the eastbound Six Mile Road ramp to northbound I-275 and the westbound Six Mile Road ramp to southbound I-275 remain closed.

Westbound S. Huron Road traffic will be directed to northbound I-275 to westbound Sibley Road and then southbound I-275 to S. Huron Road

Eastbound S. Huron Road traffic will be directed to southbound I-275 to eastbound Will Carleton and then northbound I-275 to S. Huron Road.