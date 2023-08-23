Lane closures at two Telegraph Road intersections in Detroit starting this week

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Department of Transportation officials are advising drivers to avoid Telegraph Road at the Grand River Avenue and 7 Mile Road intersections as two projects will begin this week, prompting lane closures.

Beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, the Telegraph Road and 7 Mile Road intersection will be closed, and there will be one lane open at the Grand River Avenue intersection through mid-September.

In addition, there will be lane closures on southbound Telegraph Road from 8 Mile Road to Grand River Avenue.

According to MDOT, here's how drivers on 7 Mile Road will be detoured:

Eastbound 7 Mile Road traffic will take eastbound M-5 (Grand River Avenue) to northbound Lahser Road to get back to 7 Mile Road.

Westbound 7 Mile Road traffic will take southbound Lahser Road to westbound M-5 (Grand River Avenue) to get back to 7 Mile Road.

Due to this detour and the construction project, drivers traveling in both directions on Grand River Avenue may also want to use alternate routes to avoid congestion in the area.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Aug. 25 through Aug. 27, crews will reduce Telegraph Road to one lane between 8 Mile Road and Grand River Avenue. After that, two lanes will be open in both directions.

This work is all part of a $54 million to rebuild Telegraph Road between Grand River Avenue and 8 Mile Road.