GOAT: Lake Superior State University announces 2023 banished words list

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - It's that time of year again for Lake Superior State University to announce its list of banished words.

The top 10 words were selected out of 1,500-plus nominations. According to the list, the word "GOAT," short for greatest of all time, is ranked No. 1 as the best of the worst.

"Words and terms matter. Or at least they should. Especially those that stem from the casual or causal. That's what nominators near and far noticed, and our contest judges from the LSSU School of Arts and Letters agreed," Peter Szatmary, LSSU executive director of marketing and communications, said in a press release.

"They veritably bleated their disapproval about the attempted nonpareil of GOAT because the supposed designation becomes an actual misnomer. The singularity of 'greatest of all time' cannot happen, no way, no how. And instead of being selectively administered, it's readily conferred."

Here is the list of banished words in 2023, according to LSSU:

GOAT Inflection point Quiet quitting Gaslighting Moving forward Amazing Does that make sense? Irregardless Absolutely It is what it is (previously banished in 2008)

Lake Superior State University announces 2023 banished words list Lake Superior State University

"The nine additional words and terms banished for 2023—from new no-nos 'inflection point' at No. 2 and 'gaslighting' at No. 4 to repeat offenders 'amazing' at No. 6 and 'It is what it is' at No. 10—also fall somewhere on the spectrum between specious and tired. They're empty as balderdash or diluted through oversaturation. Be careful—be more careful—with buzzwords and jargon," Szatmary said.

Did any of these words surprise you? Which word would you remove or add?

The university is accepting nominations for 2024 banished words. Nominations must be submitted by 8 a.m. ET on Nov. 20. One entry must be submitted per online form, but anyone is allowed to submit as many as they want.

LSSU has compiled a list of banished words since 1976. That year, the phrase "At this point in time" was in the No. 1 spot.