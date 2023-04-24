Lake Orion man runs marathon for great cause that saved his wife's life

TROY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Lake Orion man hit the pavement this weekend to run a marathon for a great cause to give back to Henry Ford Health.

Last March, Mary Sticklinski's life stood still after a shocking phone call she got from her doctor.

"I found out that I had always been only operating on…most people have two kidneys, but one of my kidneys had never worked since probably they said birth," said Mary Sticklinski.

Her one kidney was functioning so poorly that doctors told Sticklinski she was in need of an organ transplant. A serious procedure she was fortunate to have done only a few months after the initial call all thanks to her sister.

Mary Sticklinski and her sister. Tim/Mary Sticklinski

"She goes I have two very good kidneys. I am coming. You're taking one of my kidney," Mary Sticklinski said.

The surgery was a success. Sticklinski says she owes her life to the staff at Henry Ford.

"I was able to go to my daughter's wedding, I was able to see my grandson," Mary Sticklinski said.

Her husband Tim is so grateful for the care his wife received that he ran the Glass City marathon in Toledo, Ohio in her honor. It was also to raise money for the Henry Ford Health Kidney Transplant Patient Needs Fund.

Tim and Mary Sticklinski during the Glass City marathon in Toledo, Ohio the weekend of April 22nd-23rd. Tim/Mary Sticklinski

"We're hoping to raise $10,000 and then we'll match it for an additional $10,000 so it would be a total of $20,000," said Tim Sticklinski.

Tim and Mary say the cost of medical bills and other expenses after a transplant can be detrimental to some patients. This fund helps take some of the pressure off.

"It's not all the medications, it's all the time you have to go to the hospital, to the clinics, you have to get blood work, people if they're hourly workers they might not be getting paid. The expenses kind of buildup," said Tim Sticklinski.

Mary Jane Vogt, Executive Vice President of Development says Henry Ford is proud the institution can help.

The Henry Ford Health Kidney Transplant Patient Needs Fund. Alysia Burgio/CBS Detroit

"Patients are at the center of what we do and the financial toxicity that patients go through sometimes have a tremendous burden and that burden can affect their recovery. So, if we can ease and reduce some of those things, all the better for a patient to focus on getting well," said Vogt.

For Tim and Mary, giving back has an even deeper meaning.

"I'm very excited that we can contribute back to (Henry) Ford which helped me…a lot. That's why I'm here today," Mary Sticklinski said.

Tim and Mary Sticklinski speaking with CBS Detroit Reporter Alysia Burgio at Henry Ford Health in Troy. Alysia Burgio/CBS Detroit

"It's a thank you for everybody that's helped my wife and the second thing is it's a good opportunity to help those folks that just need a little bit of help," said Tim Sticklinski.

A helping hand when some need it most. To learn more about the fund, click here.