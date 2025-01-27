American Coney Island in Detroit frustrated over Lafayette's rat closure "We are not one of the same"

(CBS DETROIT) — Although a wall separates them, the owner of American Coney Island says they may as well be miles apart after the Detroit Health Department shut down neighboring restaurant Lafayette Coney Island due to an alleged rat infestation.

"I have no connection to them. I'm annoyed, I'm upset ... We are not one of the same," said Grace Keros, owner of American Coney Island.

After what should have been a busy weekend downtown, Keros says her family's business and reputation are too important to be associated with what is going on next door.

"Obviously, I don't have this problem. So, to be compared and connected, and to have their nasty way of operating hinder my business is a problem," said Keros.

On Friday, the health department announced that Lafayette Coney Island voluntarily shut its doors to address a "rat infestation issue" and will remain closed until all violations are corrected, including creating a plan of action to prevent any future violations.

"They have been shut down for the second time, operating business, serving the public. If they didn't learn the first time, do you really think they are going to learn the second time?" said Keros.

In September 2022, city officials shut Lafayette down for a report of rat droppings after a health inspection.

A viral video taken at the time showed rats running through the restaurant. The health department issued a cease-and-desist order to the restaurant, forcing it to shut down until it could prove it was rat-free.

Clarence Gayles, executive director of the Detroit Restaurant and Lodging Association, says incidents like these make it tough for businesses that follow the rules to survive.

"She's doing what she needs to do to keep the doors open her restaurant, they evidently are not, and there's a reason that the health department shut them down," Gayles said.

Keros says she isn't trying to add to Lafayette's issues by speaking out but rather urges them to do the right thing for themselves and their customers.

"This is two times. How many more times? Two times. Do we wait for the third time until someone walks in there and gets sick? You tell me. Now, you tell me how far you let something go until it becomes really bad," said Keros.

Lafayette issued a statement on social media on Monday in response to American: