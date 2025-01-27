Detroit city leaders cut ribbon on La Joya Gardens, a new affordable housing development

(CBS DETROIT) — The City of Detroit is unveiling a newly built, affordable housing development with enough space to drum up a little business as well.

City leaders say they're thrilled about the completion of La Joya Gardens, a new affordable housing development, with 42 of the 53 units reserved for those making 30-80% of our area's median income.

What used to be an empty lot is now setting the standard for meeting people where they're at when it comes to housing.

"More than 200 residents shared their ideas and input to ensure that La Joya Gardens truly reflects the needs, culture, and aspirations of our beloved Southwest Detroit. Their voices are the heart of this project and their involvement made all of the difference," SDBA Board Chair Tonia Patino said.

A one-bedroom unit at market rate costs around $1,295 per month at La Joya Gardens. That figure drops to $1,172 per month for low-income residents, and that's on the high end.

Mayor Mike Duggan says this approach to using vacant land not only adds value to the surrounding community but also limits the impact of gentrification on those who call this neighborhood home.

"It's a lot slower to do something when you involve the entire community, but what it does, it prevents gentrification," he said.

Along with the 53 new units, the building also features large common areas, several on-site amenities, beautiful views of the neighborhood and downtown Detroit, and retail spaces.

It's a big milestone for the development that broke ground back in March 2023, and the city hopes to use it as a model for future affordable housing developments.