Kwame Kilpatrick to speak at Oakland County Republican Party dinner

(CBS DETROIT) - Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick is scheduled to speak at the Oakland County Republican Party dinner next week more than three years after his sentence was commuted by former President Donald Trump.

The dinner is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 21 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

According to a social media post by county GOP chairman Vance Patrick, Kilpatrick's speech will focus on "his repentance and redemption." The 132nd Lincoln Day dinner will also feature Ben Carson, who served as the U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development during Trump's presidency.

The former mayor was serving 28 years in prison for bribery, extortion, racketeering and other charges when his sentence was commuted in January 2021. Kilpatrick, who served as Detroit mayor from 2002 to 2008, was convicted in March 2013.

At the time, Kilpatrick served seven years of his sentence.