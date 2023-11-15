Kroger's Thanksgiving promotion feeds 10 people for less than $5 per person

(CBS DETROIT) - As prices at grocery stores continue to rise, planning a Thanksgiving meal for friends and family might seem like an added stressor for your budget.

If your holiday get-together isn't potluck-style, then Kroger's new Freshgiving promotion may be exactly what you're looking for.

Kroger is offering customers a pre-selected group of Thanksgiving favorites that will feed 10 people for under $5 per person.

The bundle includes the following items:

Kroger Whole Frozen Turkey (14-16 pounds)

Ocean Spray Fresh Premium Cranberries

Sweet Jewel Yams

Kroger Idaho Potatoes

Campbell's Turkey Gravy

Kroger Turkey Stuffing

Kroger Chicken Broth

Kroger Super Sweet Corn

Kroger Baby Carrots

Del Monte French Style Green Beans

Campbell's Cream of Mushroom Soup

Kroger Crispy French Fried Onions

Kroger Brown and Serve Rolls

Bakery Fresh Goodness Pumpkin Pie (10 inch)

Cool Whip Original Whipped Cream Topping

"Thanksgiving is a special time to reflect and share gratitude with friends and family while enjoying a full plate of turkey day staples," said Cam Barrett, Corporate Affairs Manager for the Kroger Co. of Michigan. "This year, Kroger is continuing to bring more to the table for less, with a holiday basket focused on fresh. We are looking forward to serving our Michigan customers this holiday season."

If you've already got your Thanksgiving spread figured out, Kroger is also holding a 5x digital event starting on Nov. 15, which allows customers to redeem digital coupons up to five times.

In addition, shoppers will get 4x fuel points on Fridays and 4x fuel points on gift card purchases.

For those who don't want to be cooking on Thanksgiving, Kroger is also offering Home Chef heat-and-eat Thanksgiving meals and sides at all stores. This includes a boneless turkey and five sides that will feed six people for $65.

To shop for the Thanksgiving items, find recipes and more, visit here.