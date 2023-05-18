Watch CBS News
Kroger holding 2-day sale, offering $10 off store order of $75 or more

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan shoppers can save at Kroger during the two-day sale they are holding to celebrate the summer season.

Shoppers will get $10 off total store orders of $75 or more on Friday, May 19, and Saturday, May 20. 

The coupons are available via a digital coupon on the website or by scanning a QR code for the coupon in front of local Kroger stores. 

According to the Kroger Co. of Michigan, the coupon will be available for customers to use until the end of the day on Saturday, 

There is a limit of one coupon per customer. 

For more details and terms of the coupon, visit here

First published on May 18, 2023 / 11:03 AM

