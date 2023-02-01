Kris Laudien Charles Forbes/CBS Detroit

Kris Laudien joins CBS News Detroit from KARE 11 in Minneapolis.

During his time in the North Star State, Kris worked as morning anchor leading the show to Regional Emmy Awards in 2019 and 2021 for Best Daytime Newscast.

The award-winning journalist started his career in Canada as a sports reporter for the NHL's Vancouver Canucks and NBA's Vancouver Grizzlies – yes, they had a team before re-locating to Memphis.

Kris has been fortunate to travel extensively for stories over his career, covering major events like the Olympics, Federal election campaigns, Stanley Cup Finals and while in Minnesota was able to help viewers through the sensitive period following the 2020 killing of George Floyd.

When not at work, Kris stays active in the gym, likes trying new recipes and is looking forward to exploring the metro Detroit area and State of Michigan.