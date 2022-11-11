Korean War veteran recalls time in service

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - (CBS DETROIT) - Experiences of the past continue to be shared, in the present at one Farmington Hills center.

At Kathelene's Adult Day Center, seniors and veterans can spend their time creating new memories, or taking a walk down memory lane.

One veteran at the center, in particular, is John Bracey. Bracey's time in the military dates back to the 1950s.

According to Bracey, it was a joint effort when enlisting in the Army.

"Well my whole high school class – we signed up before we finished high school and when we got out we all went into the military."

After eight weeks of basic training, Bracey headed to Maryland. Once in Maryland according to Bracey things took another turn. He received orders to head overseas to fight in the Korean War.

"The Korean War was over when I got there, I was glad of that," Bracey noted.



Bracey tells Detroit Now News, he stayed in Korea for nearly 80 days and was sent back home due to the war ending.

"I was blessed because most of the guys got killed," Bracey adds.

The now 93-year-old believes life in the military helped him with discipline.

"Every night they drill you, get up and get you out of bed and drill you, see how fast you can put your clothes on…all that kinda stuff."

From what he recalls time was always of the essence.

"When they say hit the deck you hit the deck."

For the owner of Kathelene's being an advocate for Veterans is what sparked her passion.

Teberah Alexander noted, "My grandmother was married to a World War Two Veteran Herbart Lee Alexander."

After her grandfather became sick it inspired her to think bigger.

"We did not know of the resources that we could've taken advantage of as his caregivers, at that time I wasn't a nurse—I was a caregiver."

As most attendees enter their golden years, it doesn't stop them from having fun.

"We go to the Piston's game, and Tiger's game," according to Alexander.

Whether it's bingo or activities like fishing Alexander's motto is "No veteran left behind and no senior left inside."