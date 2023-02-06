Know the dangers of sliding, skating on ice-covered waters

Kids sliding on the ice at Carpenter Lake in Southfield AJ Walker

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - As some people look for fun ways to enjoy the Michigan winter, they head to lakes and ponds to skate, slide or ice fish. However, in many cases, they could be putting their safety at risk.

At Carpenter Lake, we spotted two families who were enjoying an afternoon of sliding on the ice.

"The kids have been really excited to see if the lake had frozen over by now, so they've been wanting to come out on the ice all winter," said Meghan Dwaihy.

Dwaihy and another parent stood by to help ensure the kids were safe.

Paramedic Bailey Hemaneck with the Southfield Fire Department warned that fun can quickly turn to tragedy on the ice."

"A couple of weeks ago we had a gentleman fall through the ice trying to rescue his dog that went out on the ice," said Hemaneck.

She said the man and the dog were ok, but she urged people not to trust the ice.

"Definitely don't trust the ice if you are alone. If you do come out onto the ice, make sure you have someone with you just in case of that possibility of falling through," said Hemaneck. "If you're a kid, always go out with an adult."

Fellow paramedic Steven Skapinski had his own close call with the ice when he fell through it while fishing. He was able to pull himself out of the water because he had the tools on him to do so.

"I did have a spud with me at the time. If you do fall in and you have that in your hand, you can lay it across the ice and kind of stabilize yourself that way," said Skapinski "It's always good to have some kind of tool with you. I carry ice picks around my neck sometimes. If you do fall through, you can use those and jam them in the ice and pull yourself out that way, as well."

Hemaneck said if you are with someone who falls through the ice, trying to rescue them puts you in serious danger.

"Do not go in after them. There's a high probability of you falling through the ice as well," she explained. "And you can't help or call 911 if you become a victim yourself."

Additionally, they warn that temperatures fluctuate, therefore the ice may not be as solid as you think it is.