Kimball Township man arrested for allegedly driving through gate of sheriff's office, police department

By Gabrielle Dawson

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Anthony Gigliotti, 24, of Kimball Township was arrested after driving through two different law enforcement employee gates, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

It was unknown what Gigliotti's intentions were, deputies said. 

The first incident happened on Feb. 8 before 6:30 a.m. Gigliotti then went to the Port Huron Police Department where he drove through the employee gates, authorities said. 

After, Gigliotti led deputies on a county-wide chase where he was stopped with stop sticks at Beard Road near Metcalf Road, and taken into custody, the sheriff's office said.  

Gigliotti was arraigned on charges of fleeing and eluding, malicious destruction of police property, operating under the influence, concealed weapons violation, and reckless driving. His bond was set at $250,000.  

