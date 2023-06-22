Kids battling cancer, their families receive star treatment in Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Cancer is a fight no one is ready for, especially when kids are the ones going through it.

To show support, a local nonprofit gave kids and their families star treatment at Emagine Theatre in Royal Oak this week.

Twenty-two families, a red carpet, photos and all-around smiles. Bliss at a time when these families need it most.

Alysia Burgio - CBS Detroit

"I would say that the heart and soul of what we do is right here in Michigan," said Mickey Guisewite, Founder/Executive Director of Bottomless Toy Chest.

The Bottomless Toy Chest is a nonprofit devoted to delivering toys, joy and hope to children who are going through cancer treatment and treatment for serious blood disorders.

Its mission? Create a positive state of mind. This red-carpet movie event does just that.

Alysia Burgio - CBS Detroit

"We are honoring our star patients by having them walk the red carpet and get an Oscar and see Elemental, a movie. Then afterward, we're having a big pizza party; then there are crafts, games and activities," Guisewite stated.

"It's just…there's not a lot to look forward to. There's a lot of no's, there's a lot of things we can't do, so when we get to say yes, and he's celebrated for how amazing he's been, it really just means a lot to us," said Laura Collins.

Collins' 7-year-old son Wesley was diagnosed with Leukemia in March of 2022. He's in remission but still has a long road to recovery.

7-year-old Wesley Collins who was diagnosed with Leukemia in March of 2022. Laura Collins

"It's hard, but he's amazing; he's doing so good," Collins stated.

Collins says moments like this help them forget, at least for today.

Alysia: "How does it make you feel?"

Wesley: "Really happy."

Alysia: "Why does it make you feel happy?"

Wesley: "Well, I don't know. Like I've never been awarded for like fighting something like cancer."

Wesley Collins at the red-carpet movie event at Emagine Theatre this week. Alysia Burgio - CBS Detroit

"It's just so comforting. It's nice to know you're not alone. I mean, every time we go to clinic and come to events like this, you just see everyone is pulling for you, they're fighting for you, you feel supported. You really do," said Collins.

Star treatment for these heroes who are fighting the ultimate fight.

"We want to treat them like the stars that they are and we also want to treat all of their family members like stars because they're all stars," said Guisewite.

Mickey Guisewite

The Bottomless Toy Chest started as a pilot program in Michigan and became so successful that it expanded to serve 25 hospitals in 12 states.

The nonprofit is always looking for donations.