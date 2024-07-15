Ann Arbor fire crews rescue kayaker, child from river in separate incidents

Trump rally shooter's motive unclear, deliberations resume in Samantha Woll trial and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A kayaker and a child were rescued from the Huron River in Ann Arbor over the weekend in separate incidents that happened at around the same time, officials said.

The Ann Arbor Fire Department says at about 4:40 p.m., crews responded to a report of a missing child. The rescue boat was launched at Gallup Park, and additional crews went to different areas along the river.

Crews located the child on the shore near Nichols Drive, and they were reunited with family at Argo.

As crews launched the rescue boat, they were alerted to a second incident; a woman who had been kayaking was reported missing.

Crews in the rescue boat located the missing kayaker at the Dixboro Dam.

"The Huron River is running fast and high due to recent rain," according to the Ann Arbor Fire Department. "WEAR A LIFE JACKET if on the Huron River. An inner tube is NOT a substitute for a life jacket. The Huron River is not a stationary pool or lake. The currents and debris make it hazardous."