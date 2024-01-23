Kansas City police identify 3 men found dead outside friend's home

Police have identified three men who were found dead behind a Kansas City home early this month.

Kansas City Missouri Police confirmed Clayton McGeeney, 36, Ricky Johnson, 38, and David Harrington, 37, were discovered dead on the night of Jan. 9 after the fiancée of one of the victims called police searching for her partner.

When officers arrived at the home they found a dead body in the back porch, police said. Officers then located two other dead bodies in the backyard.

Police said they were no obvious signs of foul play in the backyard.

Investigators are currently awaiting results from the medical examiner to determine the cause of death of the three men, according to police. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

But speculation about the unusual circumstances surrounding the three men's death has spread online. A family member told CBS affiliate KCTV that McGeeney had made plans to see the Kansas City Chiefs game on Jan. 7 at a friend's house. "I'm not looking for anyone's head or anything, but my cousin was frozen to the dirt for two days," Alan McGeeney, Clayton's cousin, told KCTV. "It's gotten a lot of attention from everyone having questions but not a lot of attention from anyone having any action; it just seems strange."

An attorney of Jordan Willis, the owner of the home where the men were found, said his client went to bed after his friends left his house and does not know what happened to them after.

"Jordan had absolutely nothing to do with their deaths. He does not know the timing or manner of their deaths, nor does he know how or when they exited his house," the attorney, John Picerno, said in a statement to CBS News. "He had no knowledge that they remained in his backyard or that they needed medical attention. Had he known, he certainly would have called for help. The last time he saw them was when they left his house, and he went to bed."

Police said Willis was cooperative with detectives and, according to Picerno, Willis did not respond to family members who tried to get in contact with him because he was fast asleep.

"Prior to being contacted by police, he did not receive any phone calls or text messages from friends or family members of the deceased," Picerno said."Two people came to his house; however, he did not hear them as he sleeps with air buds and a loud fan. One of those people, the wife of one of the deceased, tried to reach him via Facebook messenger; unfortunately, he did not see this message until after the police contacted him."

"Two of his friends parked their cars on the street and there were no cars parked in his driveway," Picerno added. "Jordan did not notice the cars in the street; however, it would not be unusual for his friends to have left their cars there overnight."

Willis is looking forward to getting answers regarding his friends' deaths and offered his condolences to their loved ones.

"Jordan is unaware of how his friends died. Like the rest of us, Jordan is anxiously awaiting the results of the autopsy and toxicology report," Picerno said. "On behalf of Jordan and his family, we wish to express our deepest sympathies to the friends and family members of these young men, and our thoughts and prayers are with them."