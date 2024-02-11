Millions of dollars up for stake during Super Bowl 2024

(CBS DETROIT) - It's a big day as millions will watch Super Bowl LVIII.

More than 200 million Americans are expected to watch the Super Bowl on Sunday, but according to a new CBS News poll, only one in five NFL fans will bet on the big game.

Sports betting experts say they are keeping a close eye on some of the bigger bets. Some bets are reaching the millions.

"So there's been several million dollar wagers on both sides, the majority right now of the wagers on the 49s. Billy Walters said earlier this week he was going to bet on the Chiefs, he usually throws down 500 thousand to a million, so people are betting in the 6 and 7-figure wages," Ben Fawkes, Sports Betting Expert said.

If you are thinking about making a bet, Fawkes recommends asking yourself why you are making the bet and making sure you do research and set a limit on how much you spend.