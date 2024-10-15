Kamala Harris returning to Michigan this week

Off-duty Detroit officer shot by other officers during mental health crisis and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Vice President Kamala Harris will be returning to Michigan this week for another campaign stop.

Harris is scheduled to visit Grand Rapids and Oakland County on Friday, Oct. 18, the same day that former Vice President Donald Trump will visit Huntington Place in Detroit.

Her campaign says this is the seventh time the vice president has visited Michigan since launching her presidential campaign.

Details have not yet been released for Harris' upcoming visit. She will also be in Detroit on Saturday.

On Tuesday, Harris was in Detroit for a radio town hall event with popular radio host Charlamagne tha God.