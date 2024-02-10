Southfield police ask for public's help in finding missing 17-year-old teen

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Southfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Kalia Brown is described by police as 5 feet and 7 inches tall, has brown eyes, black hair, and weighs 190 pounds.

Southfield Police Department

It's unknown what she was last seen wearing, police said.

Anyone with information can call police at 248-796-5500.