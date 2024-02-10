Watch CBS News
Local News

Southfield police ask for public's help in finding missing 17-year-old teen

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Southfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Kalia Brown is described by police as 5 feet and 7 inches tall, has brown eyes, black hair, and weighs 190 pounds. 

Kalia Brown
Southfield Police Department

It's unknown what she was last seen wearing, police said. 

Anyone with information can call police at 248-796-5500. 

First published on February 10, 2024 / 12:00 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.