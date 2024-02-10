Southfield police ask for public's help in finding missing 17-year-old teen
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Southfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl.
Kalia Brown is described by police as 5 feet and 7 inches tall, has brown eyes, black hair, and weighs 190 pounds.
It's unknown what she was last seen wearing, police said.
Anyone with information can call police at 248-796-5500.
