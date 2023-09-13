Kalamazoo man sentenced for embezzling more than $45K from elderly woman

(CBS DETROIT) - A 40-year-old man is sentenced to five months in jail for embezzling more than $42,000 from an elderly woman, the Michigan Attorney General's office announced Wednesday.

Craig Macauley, of Kalamazoo, pleaded guilty in October 2022 to three counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult, $1,000 to $20,000. He is ordered to pay $30,000 in restitution.

He also waived all rights to a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado, a 2017 Kawasaki all-terrain vehicle, a 2018 R&R trailer, a 2005 GMC Yukon Denali, and a 14-karat yellow gold diamond ring. Officials say the items, which were paid with the victim's money, were seized by the Department of Attorney General.

A home was also seized after investigators determined Macauley asked to put his name on the deed.

"This case illustrates the importance of the Financial Crimes Division of my office in securing restitution for elderly victims and ensuring that those who misuse their authority are held accountable," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in a press release. "We will continue to aggressively prosecute anyone who victimizes our state's seniors and will pursue similar outcomes in every instance of financial exploitation of vulnerable adults."

State officials say between 2018 and 2019, Macauley embezzled $45,000 and property from the victim, who was 77 years old at the time and suffered from multiple medical conditions.

Macauley used the money to purchase several items, maxed out the victim's credit cards, and caused her bank account to become overdrawn.