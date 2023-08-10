Kalamazoo man indicted in connection to the sexual exploitation of a child

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 31-year-old Kalamazoo man has been indicted for the sexual exploitation of a child.

Isaiah Maurice Watts was charged by a criminal complaint on July 25, and on Thursday, Aug. 10, he was indicted by a federal grand jury to three counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

According to court documents, Watts is accused of taking sexually explicit videos of two 16-year-old girls and a 17-year-old girl.

One incident allegedly happened sometime between Jan.1 through March 8, another happened on April 12, and the third happened on April 15.

As part of our mission to protect the public, my office is committed to holding accountable persons who produce child pornography," said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. "My office is fully prepared to prove these allegations at trial."

If Watts is convicted, officials say the statutory mandatory minimum sentence he faces for each county is 15 years with a maximum of 30 years in prison.

His arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 29.

"The sexual exploitation of children is among the most disturbing crimes the FBI investigates," said Devin J. Kowalski, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan. "I would like to thank the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office and the Portage Department of Public Safety whose partnership with our office helps ensure anyone who exploits vulnerable children will be brought to justice."