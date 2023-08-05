Juwan Howard hosts youth basketball camp at Renaissance High School

(CBS DETROIT) - University of Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard hosted a cost-free youth basketball camp on Friday at Renaissance High School in Detroit.

Howard was joined Friday by former NBA All-Star and Detroit basketball legend Derrick Coleman.

While Coleman, who served as a counselor at Friday's camp, was starring at Detroit Northern High School, Howard was headlining Michigan's "Fab 5" team.

Both players shared a great deal of success in their playing careers. And now, they want to make sure the next generation gets a shot at doing the same thing.

More than 100 kids attended Friday's camp, learning the basics and taking in a few nuggets of wisdom from the former pros.

"Me and Juwan started this last year at a basketball game, having a conversation about how we can impact the kids in the city," Coleman said.

"I once was them," Howard said. "And I never forget the time, being a little kid, growing up in the inner city, and I would love to get, not only a college athlete or college coach but professionals – just to get a chance and an opportunity to meet them, touch them and see exactly what's like being on that big stage."

To Howard, a lot of the kids present at the camp are like him when he was their age.

When asked about seeing guys as tall as Coleman or Howard, L.J. Michner, one of the camp attendees, said "Man, it's like crazy. Like, how do you get that tall? It's like, I have never seen anybody that that tall before."