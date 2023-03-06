Watch CBS News
Local News

Juvenile suspect in custody following shooting outside Roseville elementary school

/ CBS Detroit

roseville-shooting.png

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A juvenile suspect is in custody following a shooting outside of Steenland Elementary School in Roseville. 

Roseville police say the shooting happened Monday afternoon just outside of the school, near Groesbeck Highway and Martin Road. Police confirm that one person was injured in the shooting, but would not say if the victim was a student or an adult. 

Police say a second suspect is expected to be taken into custody. 

First published on March 6, 2023 / 5:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.