Juvenile suspect in custody following shooting outside Roseville elementary school

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A juvenile suspect is in custody following a shooting outside of Steenland Elementary School in Roseville.

Roseville police say the shooting happened Monday afternoon just outside of the school, near Groesbeck Highway and Martin Road. Police confirm that one person was injured in the shooting, but would not say if the victim was a student or an adult.

Police say a second suspect is expected to be taken into custody.