Justin Timberlake postpones Detroit concert planned for this week

By Joseph Buczek

(CBS DETROIT) - Justin Timberlake announced Tuesday that he is postponing his concert at Little Caesars Arena scheduled for this week. 

The concert, part of Timberlake's "The Forget Tomorrow World Tour," was originally planned for Friday, Oct. 25. Timberlake will now perform in Detroit on Thursday, Feb. 20. 

In addition to the Detroit concert, Timberlake also postponed performances in Chicago, Grand Rapids, Milwaukee, St. Paul, Minn., and Columbus, Ohio. Timberlake's Grand Rapids concert was originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 2. That show has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 18 at Van Andel Arena. 

In a statement posted on Instagram on Tuesday, Timberlake wrote: 

"Hey guys - I haven't been feeling great the last few shows and turns out I have bronchitis and laryngitis. I'm so sorry to say I do need to reschedule the next few shows from 10/23 through 11/2." 

Tickets for the Oct. 25 performance will be honored on the rescheduled date. Ticket holders who are unable to attend the rescheduled show have until Nov. 21 to request a refund at their point of purchase. 

Timberlake was arrested in June on Long Island for driving while intoxicated. The 10-time Grammy winner pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in September. 

Timberlake released his sixth studio album, "Everything I Thought It Was," in March. 

