Justice Richard Bernstein seeking "short-term" mental health treatment

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein says he will work remotely while seeking short-term mental health treatment.

In a statement on Tuesday, Bernstein says he will receive treatment outside of Michigan and will not be joining the court for its oral argument special session on April 26.

"The trust and confidence that the people of the state of Michigan place in me to serve in this role means so much to me. At the same time, I appreciate the opportunity to temporarily step out of the courtroom to focus on my mental health. During this time, I will continue working remotely on all active cases. I encourage everyone who struggles to seek the help they need," Bernstein said.

Chief Justice Elizabeth Clement says the court supports Bernstein and looks forward to him "rejoining the court in person in the coming weeks."

The Democratic judge was reelected in 2022, maintaining the party's 4-3 majority. This is second eight-year term.