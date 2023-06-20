Juneteenth gathering aims to educate, provide resources in Port Huron

PORT HURON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Black-owned businesses and community groups gathered in Port Huron on Monday with a focus on educating the public, networking, and resources for residents in St. Clair County.

"Knowledge, learning, just having fun today," says Port Huron business owner Breanna Henderson-Smith. She says it's not only about the gathering but the history behind the holiday.

"Just to know what that means, knowing that we are celebrated that we are loved that we are free," Henderson-Smith says.

"We celebrate a lot of cultural events, but we don't see a lot of events geared towards Black culture and so this is really great because it allows for Black culture to be entrenched in St. Clair County," says Alphonso Amos, the lead coordinator of this annual Juneteenth gathering.

Amos says his favorite part of leading a gathering like this are the allies and people who come with a focus on learning more about what the holiday is about.

"It fosters the educational component and helps folks learn, but then it also just brings people together to build relationships and network as well," Amos adds