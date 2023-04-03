Judge to decide if striking U of M grad assistants will be forced back to work

The University of Michigan has filed a court injunction aimed at forcing striking grad assistants back to work.

This action comes after the union representing roughly 2,300 grad assistants decided to walk off the job on Wednesday.

The university said the union is in violation of its current collective bargaining agreement, which forbids going on strike.

"That's a shameful act, that's an anti-labor act that goes against what the university is supposed to represent," said Richard Bachmann, a grad assistant on strike.

Bachmann is also a ranking member of the GEO, the union that represents grad assistants.

Bachmann said the strike was a last resort effort to fight for a living wage for grad assistants who have a heavy workload, but also a lighter than desired paycheck.

Protests have occurred at U of M campuses in Ann Arbor, Flint and Dearborn - with today's happening at its downtown Detroit campus.

"And we are fighting for affordability and dignity for all grad workers at the university of Michigan... and they cannot afford to pay for rent on this wage and they can not also afford at times grocery bills"

The GEO is fighting for a 60% pay bump of the current salary of $24,000 to $38,000. There are many other items the union is fighting for, like health care related items, however, pay is at the center of their strike.

The university has maintained they continue to be at the negotiating table to get a deal done. However, the strike is a violation of the current collective bargaining agreement. This is the reason university officials were therefore forced to filed a court injunction.

That court hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. Bachmann believes the judge will side with the union.

"And we are confident we will come out of this hearing and we will be able to continue our strike," he said.