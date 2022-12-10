Judge orders City of Eastpointe, Mayor to not block residents from public comment

(CBS DETROIT) - Mary Hall Rayford and three other Eastpointe residents filed a lawsuit against Mayor Monique Owens for allegedly violating their first amendment right.

During a city council meeting September 6th, Rayford Hall took to the podium during public comment, but that comment was quickly interrupted.

"There's some things that need to be said and they need to be said in person," Hall Rayford said during the meeting.

"I'm here in support of Councilman Hurley."

Mayor Owens replied, "Ok, you know what, I'm going to stop you right there or we're gonna stop the council meeting because I'm not going to let you speak on something that has to do with a police."

Hall Rayford rebutted, "but you don't know what I was going to say."

A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction to the City of Eastpointe and Mayor Owens Wednesday ordering that residents not be blocked from praising or criticizing public officials during public comment.

Hall Rayford says she went to the meeting to show support for Councilmember Harvey Curley.

At the time, Mayor Owens requested a Personal Protection Order against Curley for an alleged assault.

A request that was denied by a Macomb County Circuit Court Judge.

"I've had this philosophy for quite a while and that is if you can't handle criticism, then don't get into politics," Hall Rayford told Detroit Now.

"It's real simple."

Councilmember Cardi Demonaco was at the September meeting that abruptly ended.

He says the right of public comment should never be interrupted if it doesn't illicit harm, like hate speech.

"I've even reached out to the Michigan Municipal League asking them what else can we do in our meetings to make them run more smoothly and really, I don't think any of the responses from them, not that they weren't providing good responses, they were," Demonaco said.

"But I just think none of them were doing to do anything different than what we already tried."

Attempts to reach Mayor Owens for comment were unsuccessful.