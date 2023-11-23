Jordan Love passes Packers past Lions; Bland, Prescott help Cowboys top Commanders

Jordan Love set the tone with a 53-yard pass to Christian Watson on the first snap and finished with a career-high-tying three touchdowns, leading the Green Bay Packers to a 29-22 win over the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions on Thursday.

The Packers (5-6) were in control of a game they never trailed, taking advantage of Jared Goff's career-high three fumbles — returning one for a score in the first quarter — and Dan Campbell's aggressiveness on fourth down.

The Lions (8-3) went for it five times on fourth down and only converted once on the final touchdown drive.

Love was 22 of 32 for 268 yards with three touchdowns. He had a career-long 37-yard run on a play designed for him to run on third down late in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Rashan Gary led Green Bay's dominant defense by forcing a career-high two fumbles, recovering one, and tying a career high with three sacks.

Goff finished 29 of 44 for 332 yards with two touchdowns, including one on a 7-yard pass to LaPorta on Detroit's first drive.

COWBOYS 45, COMMANDERS 10

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — DaRon Bland set an NFL record with his fifth interception return for a touchdown this season, Dak Prescott threw four TD passes and Dallas defeated Washington.

The Cowboys (8-3) extended their longest home winning streak in 42 years to 13 games. Dallas won 18 in a row at home from 1979-81.

Dallas led by less than two TDs going into the fourth quarter for the first time in five home games this season. The Cowboys ended up tying a 55-year-old franchise record with a seventh victory by at least 20 points this season.

Sam Howell threw for 300 yards and had a rushing touchdown, but was sacked at his 24-yard line on fourth down early in the fourth quarter, setting up CeeDee Lamb's touchdown and 2-point conversion catches for a 21-point Dallas lead.

Washington (4-8) lost for the eighth time in 10 games.

Prescott threw for 331 yards in his fifth consecutive game with at least two TD passes. Rico Dowdle, Brandin Cooks and KaVontae Turpin had the other scoring grabs.