Jordan Burrows Charles Forbes/CBS Detroit

Jordan Burrows is a Hoosier and loves the Midwest. He jumped at the opportunity to work for CBS News Detroit and is excited to anchor the weekend mornings and report throughout the week.

He graduated from Indiana University and loves college sports. He roots for all things IU, but also roots deeply for the Indianapolis Colts and Indiana Pacers along with the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers. These are the teams he grew up supporting since his father grew up in Farmington Hills.

Jordan goes by his nickname JB and if you see him out and about give him a shout.

He started his journalism career as an anchor/reporter in Lafayette, Ind. From there he moved to Salt Lake City to take an anchor/reporter position and worked there for a few years. Throughout his career he has also worked for Barstool Sports and Turner.

In his spare time he loves to watch and play sports, try new restaurants with his fiancé, Abby, and hangout with his dog Archibald.