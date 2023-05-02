Jonas Brothers heading to Detroit this summer for upcoming tour

(CBS DETROIT) - The Jonas Brothers are heading to Detroit this summer as part of the "Five Albums. One Night. The Tour" they just announced.

During this 35-date stadium and arena tour, the Jonas Brothers will perform five albums each night.

The Jonas Brothers announced this tour ahead of their latest full-length record, "The Album," which is set to release on Friday, May 12.

Fans will be able to get tickets for the concert through Verified Fan presale. Interested fans can register from now through Saturday, May 6, at 11:59 p.m. ET for Verified Fan presale. Individuals selected for this presale will receive an access code and then will be able to participate in the Verified Fan presale that starts Tuesday, May 9.

In addition to Verified Fan presale, Citi and Verizon will also have presales. For more information on the Citi presale, visit here, and for more information on the Verizon Up presale, visit here.

The Jonas Brothers concert in Detroit will be at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, August 24, at 7:30 p.m.

For more information about the Jonas Brothers and their upcoming tour, visit here.