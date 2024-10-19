Joel Ferguson, known developer and former Michigan State University trustee, dies at 85

Trump rally, Detroit Free Press Marathon Health Expo held at same event center and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) — Joel Ferguson, a known developer in Michigan and former Michigan State University trustee, has died at the age of 85.

Michigan State University confirmed his passing on Saturday.

Ferguson served as a trustee from 1987 to 1995 and from 1997 to 2020, according to the school. He developed 14 multi-family residential buildings throughout Michigan.

Michigan State University President Kevin Guskiewicz, Board of Trustees Chair Dan Kelly and Athletic Director Alan Haller released a join statement on Ferguson's passing, saying in part:

"Beyond MSU, he was a civil rights leader, successful businessman and community leader and a strong proponent for the Lansing area. His legacy will be strong and everlasting on our Spartan community."

During the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal, Ferguson showed support for then-president of Michigan State University, Lou Anna K. Simon.

Ferguson graduated from the school with an elementary education degree in 1965, was a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran and a life member of the NAACP.

According to archives from the White House, he was appointed by former President Bill Clinton to the board of directors of the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) in 1996.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also released a statement on his passing: