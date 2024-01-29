Watch CBS News
Michigan man charged with threatening to hang Joe Biden, bomb U.S. government buildings

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man was charged in federal court for threatening to hang President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Department of Justice officials said Monday. 

Russell Douglas Warren, 48, of Prudenville, is accused of posting several threatening statements to social media platform X, according to court documents. 

The threats made on the account included statements about killing Biden, Harris, law enforcement agents, and bombing U.S. government buildings, court docs show. 

Due to the nature of the statements, investigators obtained subscriber information from X Corporation, finding the IP address used by the account on Jan. 25 and Jan. 27 to connect to the internet and Twitter website with the timeframes that the threatening statements were being posted, officials said. 

Further investigation revealed the account subscriber to be Warren. 

A detention hearing for Warren is scheduled for Feb. 2, officials said. 

